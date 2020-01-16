DU students protest outside Arts faculty against amended Citizenship law

Scores of Delhi University students came together on Thursday to voice their dissent against the amended citizenship law outside the Arts faculty of the varsity. Anju Simon, a law student, said, "Change is happening and people are coming out to protest. It gives us positivity."

Sehmat KP, another law student, said, "I am a law student and it scares me whether I will have this Constitution after I finish my studies. It is important to study in classrooms but it is important to protest also." PTI SLB VIT TDS TDS

