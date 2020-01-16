St Xavier's College a perfect example of temple of education:

Describing St Xavier's College as the perfect example of a temple of education, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said, the institution not only imparts quality education but also ensures that those who are recipient contribute to societal causes. Dhankhar, who was delivering the address as the chief guest of the convocation of St Xavier's College, said these are places "where you are allowed to fully explore your talent in a seamless environment without interruption." He said a convocation is an occasion that must persuade one to think about the relevance of education within odds.

Talking about the right to education as a fundamental right, the governor said, "it is heartening to note this right has been exemplified by St Xavier's College and all institutions connected with that name by providing education with quality." He said time has come when we must relegate our fundamental rights to a stage that is next to our fundamental duties. "My call to young students the Indian Constitution has 11 fundamental duties, the moment you read those you will be inspired to adapt to them. Once that happens we will be in a society of harmony, peace," Dhankhar said.

Iterating there should be tolerance to others' view points, Dhankhar said, "if we disagree we must with grace. People are entitled to their point of views and everybody's point of view can't be the same ... why have a quarrel," he said.

During his speech he observed the "best way to run down a society, to run down a country without bullets is to ravage its education," but did not elaborate. Dhankhar expressed happiness over the news that the institute has been granted Rs 5 crore under RUSA project by Centre and the signing of MoU between St Xavier's College and University of Liberal Arts, Bangladesh for research and faculty exchange among many other projects.

Former Calcutta University VC and eminent academician Prof Asis Kumar Banerjee was given the 'Nihil Ultra Award of Honour' by St Xavier's while 2270 students got their degrees at the convocation ceremony..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.