Left Menu
Development News Edition

St Xavier's College a perfect example of temple of education:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 16:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 16:10 IST
St Xavier's College a perfect example of temple of education:

Describing St Xavier's College as the perfect example of a temple of education, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said, the institution not only imparts quality education but also ensures that those who are recipient contribute to societal causes. Dhankhar, who was delivering the address as the chief guest of the convocation of St Xavier's College, said these are places "where you are allowed to fully explore your talent in a seamless environment without interruption." He said a convocation is an occasion that must persuade one to think about the relevance of education within odds.

Talking about the right to education as a fundamental right, the governor said, "it is heartening to note this right has been exemplified by St Xavier's College and all institutions connected with that name by providing education with quality." He said time has come when we must relegate our fundamental rights to a stage that is next to our fundamental duties. "My call to young students the Indian Constitution has 11 fundamental duties, the moment you read those you will be inspired to adapt to them. Once that happens we will be in a society of harmony, peace," Dhankhar said.

Iterating there should be tolerance to others' view points, Dhankhar said, "if we disagree we must with grace. People are entitled to their point of views and everybody's point of view can't be the same ... why have a quarrel," he said.

During his speech he observed the "best way to run down a society, to run down a country without bullets is to ravage its education," but did not elaborate. Dhankhar expressed happiness over the news that the institute has been granted Rs 5 crore under RUSA project by Centre and the signing of MoU between St Xavier's College and University of Liberal Arts, Bangladesh for research and faculty exchange among many other projects.

Former Calcutta University VC and eminent academician Prof Asis Kumar Banerjee was given the 'Nihil Ultra Award of Honour' by St Xavier's while 2270 students got their degrees at the convocation ceremony..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 5 pm NATION DEL17 RAISINA-RAWAT States sponsoring terrorism must be taken to task Chief of Defence Staff Gen RawatNew Delhi Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Thursday pitched for strong global action...

China’s Xi to tie up Belt and Road deals in ‘historic’ Myanmar visit

Chinas President Xi Jinping will visit Myanmar on Friday to ink massive infrastructure deals and extend influence in a neighbor whose ties with the West were frayed by accusations that it conducted genocidal policies against ethnic Rohingya...

Mohun Bagan merges with ATK; to play as one team in next ISL

Iconic football club Mohun Bagan on Thursday merged with ATK FC by selling the majority stake to the owner of the two-time Indian Super League winners. The merged club will come into existence in June and will compete in the ISL 2020-21. Th...

Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez return for T20I series against Bangladesh

Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez have returned to the Pakistan side for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. Malik played his last T20 game against Pakistan in February 2019 while Hafeez is returning to the side after a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020