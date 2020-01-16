Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNU again extends semester registration date, this time till Jan 17

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 17:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 17:39 IST
JNU again extends semester registration date, this time till Jan 17

Amid registration boycott by a section of students, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said on Thursday the deadline to register for the next semester has been again extended, this time till January 17 following requests from several students. JNU Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said students had approached the administration to extend the last date for winter registration by another two days.

"The deadline for registration for the ongoing winter session has been extended up to January 17 without late fees. However, by paying late fees of up to Rs 500 one can register till February 9," a senior university official said. "After February 9, the VC may consider written requests for registration and if deemed fit, grant permission for the same with imposition of appropriate amount of fine at his discretion," the official said.

Out of the about 8,500 students in JNU, on-campus accommodation in different hostels is provided to about 6,450. The remaining students are day scholars, the VC said. Nearly 95 per cent of day scholars have cleared their semester dues, Kumar said, adding more than 65 per cent of students staying in the hostels on the campus have cleared their hostel dues by paying the new hostel charges.

Many of the remaining hostel residents are returning to the campus from their homes, he added. "Since January 15 was the last date for registering in the winter semester, there was a last-minute rush yesterday. Several students approached us to extend the last date for winter registration by another two days," the VC said.

Following this, the university decided to push the deadline by two days to January 17. All the schools and centres have announced their time-tables and are working on conducting tests for those students who did not complete the last semester academic requirements, the vice chancellor said.

"The university has been doing everything possible to help the students continue their academic activities. A great number of faculty members are actively working to make sure that the academic interests of the students are addressed," he stressed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Mishustin to pick new cabinet soon

Russian prime minister-designate Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday he will pick his new cabinet soon.Mishustin won the backing of Russias State Duma, the lower house of parliament, on Thursday after being nominated on Wednesday to succeed ...

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

In order to highlight the value and impact of fundamental research to a broad cross-section of the audience including students, academicians, and industry, and to further strengthen Indias participation in mega-science Projects, Department ...

US STOCKS-Futures near record on trade deal, robust earnings

U.S. stock index futures hovered near all-time highs on Thursday on optimism over an initial U.S.-China trade deal and a positive start to the fourth-quarter earnings season.The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 29,000...

Prince Harry resurfaces after royal bombshell

Britains Prince Harry was to make his first public appearance on Thursday since he and his wife Meghans bombshell decision to quit as full-time royals. The Duke of Sussex was to host the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw at Buckingham Palac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020