HRD Ministry seeks response from JNU admin over allegations of irregularities in hiring process

The HRD Ministry has sought a response from the JNU administration on allegations of irregularities in appointments and promotions of faculty members, raised by members of the teachers' association. A five-member delegation of JNUTA had met HRD Ministry officials earlier this week and complained about alleged "tweaking of rules by Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar to benefit his loyalists in appointments and promotions".

"We have sought a response from the JNU administration on the points raised by JNUTA members," a senior official of the ministry said. The teachers' association and the students' union have been demanding removal of Kumar.

