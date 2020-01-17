Students, activists hold protest outside IIMA against CAA, NRC

Around 70 students and activists on Friday held a peaceful protest outside the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) here against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The protesters also expressed their solidarity with the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi and denounced the violence that took place there earlier this month.

This is the third such protest held outside the IIMA campus by activists and students, mostly from prominent education institutions like CEPT University, Gujarat Vidyapith and Ahmedabad University, activist-lawyer Shamshad Pathan said. The protesters expressed their dissent by holding posters with slogans - 'You can't shut our voices', 'No CAA- No NRC', 'Stop violence', 'Ahmedabad supports JNU', 'Kagaz nahi dikhaenge' (Won't show documents).

Since the police had granted permission to the protest, nobody was detained from the spot, inspector of Gujarat University Police Station H M Vyas said..

