Committee urges to ensure school safety measures

The Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sports and Arts and Culture have called on the Basic Education Department, school principals and educators to ensure that all school safety measures, especially during after-school activities, are strengthened and upheld.

"Educators and facilitators must take full responsibility and must always have a watchful eye on learners, especially when they are involved in activities away from their homes. This is something we do not compromise on," said chairperson of the committee, Elleck Nchabeleng.

This follows the tragic death of 13-year-old Parktown Boys' High School learner, Enoch Mpianzi and 13-year-old Keamohetswe Shaun Seboko of Laerskool Bekker in separate incidents last week.

Enoch passed away during a school camp at Brits in the North West. It is believed that Enoch and some other boys were on a make-shift raft which overturned on the Crocodile River. His body was found on Friday.

Keamohetswe, meanwhile, drowned in the school hostel's swimming pool last week Wednesday.

The committee has sent its condolences to the Mpianzi and Seboko families and friends.

Violence in schools

The committee has also called on the department to focus its attention on violence in school.

A Grade 9 learner was allegedly stabbed during a schoolyard brawl at John Ramsey High School in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town.

It is believed that the learner was attacked by four boys and two of them are not learners at the school.

The committee wished the learner a speedy recovery.

Nchabeleng urged the department to address these challenges as a matter of top priority.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

