Development News Edition

Revised cost estimate for establishment of permanent campuses of new NITs approved

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 15:20 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 15:20 IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Revised Cost Estimates (RCE) of over Rs 4371 crore for establishment of permanent campuses of new National Institutes of Technology (NITs) till 2022.

"Cabinet has approved the Revised Cost Estimates (RCE) for establishment of permanent campuses of new National Institutes of Technology (NITs) at a total cost of Rs 4371.90 crore for the period till 2021-22," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said at a press conference.

"NITs were established in the year 2009 and started functioning from academic year 2010-2011 in their respective temporary campus with very limited space and infrastructure. These NITs will be fully functional from their respective permanent campuses by March 31, 2022," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

