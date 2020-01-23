Presidency students on sit-in for completion of Hindu hostel

A section of students of Presidency University have started an indefinite sit-in demanding repair work be completed in three unfinished wards of Hindu Hostel at the earliest. Around 30 students joined the sit-in, which began on January 22 demanding early completion of repair work of 3 blocks of Hindu Hostel to accommodate all the hostel inmates in a proper manner, Subho Biswas said on behalf of the agitating students on Thursday.

He said as students are being crammed within only two renovated wards of the five-ward hostel, there is overcrowding with 10 persons living in a room meant for six and their semester preparation is affected. The students, several of them belonging to left leaning unions, demanded the removal of the Assistant Superintendent for allegedly making some abusive comments against inmates in the past and constitution of a hostel welfare committee.

A university spokesman said the authorities will hold talks with the students but any repair work takes some time to be completed..

