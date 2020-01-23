Bengal school holds Netaji jayanti one day in advance,

A primary school in East Barddhaman district allegedly declared Thursday - the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose - a holiday, after celebrating the occasion one day in advance. The district primary school council said why the Kolsara FP School at Abujhati in Jamalpur block celebrated "Netaji jayanti" on January 22 needs to be probed, an official said.

Angry with the school authorities for not holding the programme on the scheduled day and declaring it a holiday, local people themselves reached the institute along with its students and celebrated Netaji's birth anniversary. When the programme is on, Head Ministress Indrani Laha along with Assistant Teacher Somnath Das reached the school but they were manhandled by the villagers.

Das said, "We had celebrated Netaji's birth anniversary yesterday and was going to do it again today. But we were a bit late in coming. It is unbelievable that we would be driven out of school." The head mistress refused to comment. President of the school managing committee and local panchayat member Anjana Paul said there was no government order to declare January 23 a holiday and she was not informed of any decision by the head mistress in this regard.

District primary school council president Achintya Chakraborty said schools were instructed to celebrate "Netaji jayanti" on January 23. "Why this school held the programme one day in advance is not known. It has to be investigated," Chakraborty said.

