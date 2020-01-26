Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plaint against Visva Bharati VC: Video doctored, says varsity

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 19:40 IST
Plaint against Visva Bharati VC: Video doctored, says varsity

The Visva Bharati Students' Unity, comprising Left-wing students, has filed a police complaint against Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty, accusing him of asking some people to teach a lesson to certain Left- leaning students of the central varsity. A video clip containing the purported conversation was also submitted to the police.

While Chakraborty could not be contacted, a Visva Bharati spokesman said on Sunday that the video was "doctored" and was intended to "malign" the image of the institution and people at its helm. The video, circulated on social media, was purportedly shot on January 7, during a campus walk led by Chakraborty to uphold the image of the institution, a day before Leftist students stalled a seminar on Citizenship (Amendment) Act where BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta was invited to deliver a lecture.

In the video, the voice of a man walking in brisk pace, was heard telling someone, "Do come tomorrow at the 3.30 pm lecture, to stop them from creating trouble. Arrive with your bike battalion, and if needed, give them some medicine." SFI leader of Visva Bharati unit, Somnath Sau, on Sunday alleged that the voice was that of Chakraborty who had hatched a conspiracy to "Teach the Left students protesting against the new citizenship law and prevent them from demonstrating against the lecture of Swapan Dasgupta on January 8." He also demanded legal action be initiated against the VC. The complaint was filed at Santiniketan Police Station on January 24.

It was alleged that Chakraorty was seen speaking to one of the three persons, who was arrested in connection with violence in the campus on January 15 and hence the VC's complicity in the attack on students cannot be ruled out. Sau said the police accepted the complaint but did not register a case.

The Visva Bharati Students Unity, in an open letter to the "extended family of alumni, ashramites, students, professors and non-teaching staff", has given a call for a protest rally in the campus on January 27 to press for the demand for resignation of the VC. Senior Visva Bharati professor and Left academician Sudipta Bhattacharya said, "The authenticity of the video and the voice needs to be probed." He, however, said since one of the persons arrested after the January 15 clash between two groups of students was seen walking with the VC during the January 7 march inside the campus, that "aspect should not be overlooked during the probe which should be impartial and quick." A senior Arts department professor, not wishing to be named, however, claimed that the Left was attempting to vitiate the academic atmosphere of Visva Bharati "by deliberately creating disturbances within the campus for past few months.

"Now they are trying to discredit a distinguished historian like Bidyut Chakraborty but they won't succeed." PTI SUS MM MM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Defence resumes in key impeachment week; Dems seek witnesses

President Donald Trumps impeachment trial enters a pivotal week as his defense team resumes its case and senators face a critical vote on whether to hear witnesses or proceed directly to a vote that is widely expected to end in his acquitta...

China's cabinet to extend Lunar New Year holidays - state broadcaster

Chinas cabinet announced it will extend the Lunar New Year holidays to Feb. 2, to strengthen the prevention and control of the new coronavirus, state broadcaster CCTV reported early on Monday.The holidays had been due to end on Jan. 30.Scho...

UPDATE 1-Trump to meet with Israel's Netanyahu and Gantz on peace plan on Monday

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold back-to-back meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz on Monday, and likely share some details of his Middle East peace plan, a U.S. source famil...

Suspected case of coronavirus reported in Rajasthan

A suspected case of coronavirus has been reported in Rajasthan, following which the patient has been kept in isolation, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Sunday. He said a doctor, who returned to India after completing the MBBS cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020