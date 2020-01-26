Campaignto post 1 lakh postcards to Prez against CAA started

The students union of Maulana Azad National Urdu University on Sunday launched a campaign to post one lakh post cards to the President, urging that the CAA be revoked and the NRC and NPR not be implemented. The union president Umar Faruq said they would provide the cards to the students of MANUU and urge them to post them.

He said they would urge students of other universities in the country to join the post card campaign. Faruq said he and the union vice president Intekhab Alam would visit JNU, Delhi University and Jamia University on January 28 and Aligarh Muslim University on January 30 to urge the students there to join the post cards campaign.

He also said they took out a rally inside the MANUU campus on Sunday against the CAA. Meanwhile, police stopped a group of students of the University of Hyderabad, who wanted to take out a march on the occasion of Republic Day, at the main gate of the institution.

The march was proposed to be taken out to an Ambedkar statue nearby. The theme of the march was "save the constitution".

Police said permission was not given to the rally as it was planned to be held outside the university. The institution is located in the IT hub of the city..

