IIM-C 42nd in Financial Times Global MBA ranking

  • PTI
  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 11:48 IST
  • Created: 28-01-2020 11:48 IST
The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM-C), has been ranked 42nd globally in The Financial Times (FT) Global MBA ranking, 2020. The institute secured the spot for its Masters of Business Administration for Executives (MBAEx) programme, the IIM-C said in a statement on Monday.

The Financial Times (FT) Global MBA ranking, 2020, had taken into consideration 100 full-time MBA programmes of 156 business schools for the exercise. The institute is also at number three position in the country among the four Indian business schools that listed in the rankings.

The position has been advanced by seven ranks this year, the statement said. This elevation in the ranking is a reflection of the quality of the MBA programme along with several other factors including salaries earned, employment opportunities, research capabilities, alumni recommendation and value for money, the statement said.

Among the parameters that the ranking focused on, IIM-C did better than its nearest Indian competitors on categories such as value for money, career progress, inclusion of international board members, and percentage of female faculty. Commenting on the achivement, IIM-C Director, Professor Anju Seth said, "This ranking is a reiteration of the quality we stand for at the institute." PTI SUS MM MM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

