Medical expenses of poor, middle class have been reduced considerably: Kovind

Listing the efforts made by the government in the health sector, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that medical expenses of the poor and the middle class have been reduced considerably. Addressing the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, on the first day of the Budget session here, Kovind said capping of prices of more than 1,000 essential medicines has resulted in a saving of Rs 12,500 crore for the patients.

"Reduced cost of stents and knee-implants has provided huge relief to lakhs of patients. Every day 5 to 7 lakh patients are now purchasing medicines for serious ailments at affordable prices from more than 6,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras," he said.

He further said by setting up the National Medical Commission, the government has reaffirmed its commitment to reform medical education and healthcare.

"75 new medical colleges have been sanctioned this year, which will result in an increase in MBBS seats by about 16,000 and PG seats by more than 4,000. In addition, 22 AIIMS have been sanctioned for various parts of the country, construction work for which is in progress" he said.

