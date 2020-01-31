Left Menu
No of girls in higher education exceeded boys for first time: President Kovind

In a first, the number of girls admitted to higher education institutes has exceeded that of boys, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday. Addressing a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, Kovind said, "I am delighted to inform you that for the first time ever in history of the country, number of girls admitted in higher education has exceeded that of boys".

"My government is laying emphasis on schemes aimed at improving quality of education and promoting innovation. More than Rs 37,000 crore has been sanctioned for modernisation of 75 educational institutions in the country through the Higher Education Funding Agency. "Government has initiated action for appointment of about 7,000 teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas and 12,000 teachers in higher education institutions. 'Swayam2' has also been introduced by the government to strengthen the online education system," he added.

The president said by setting up the National Medical Commission, the government has reaffirmed its commitment to reform medical education and healthcare. "Seventy-five new medical colleges have been sanctioned this year, which will result in an increase in MBBS seats by about 16,000 and PG seats by more than 4,000. In addition, 22 AIIMS have been sanctioned for various parts of the country, construction work for which is in progress," he said.

Kovind said establishment of institutes of higher education such as IIT, IIM, AIIMS is proceeding at a rapid pace in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh. The president said the government is constantly striving for the social, economic

and educational progress of the minority community. "Through Hunar Haat, employment opportunities have been provided to 2,65,000 skilled artisans belonging to the minority community. Scholarships have been granted in large numbers to Muslim students to enable them to continue their education without interruption," he said.

