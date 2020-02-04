NMC in advanced stage of formation: Vardhan

The National Medical Commission is in an advanced stage of formation and the whole process would be completed within the next few weeks, Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour, the minister said the Chairman of the Commission and other board members have already been appointed and put in place and the Commission will hold an exit test for all medical graduates to enable them to seek admission to post-graduate medical courses.

"The National Medical Commission is in an advanced stage of formation and the chairman and other board members have already been appointed. In another few weeks, we will have the whole process completed," the minister said. He added that the Commission will conduct a common exit exam for all MBBS students in the final year and this exam will be common for all.

This exit exam will be conducted in the next three years when the first such exam will be held. Vardhan also said that the NMC will also address all issues pertaining to the quality of medical education provided in various medical colleges and it will also take a call on how to grant permission to medical colleges being set up.

The minister said the government through this exam has simplified the system for medical graduates as they would earlier have to appear for separate exams for entry into PG courses. "It is a three-in-one exam and it will enable students to enter PG courses on its basis. We have simplified the system and lessened the burden of a passing medical student," he said.

"Under the National Medical Commission Act 2019 (NMC), a common final year undergraduate medical examination, to be known as the National Exit Test, shall be held for granting licence to practice medicine as medical practitioners and for enrolment in the State Register or the National Register, as the case may be. "The Commission shall conduct the National Exit Test through such designated authority and in such manner as may be specified by regulations. The National Exit Test shall become operational on such date, within three years from the date of commencement of this Act, as may be appointed by the Central Government, by notification," the minister said in his written reply.

He said any person with a foreign medical qualification shall have to qualify National Exit Test for the purpose of obtaining licence to practice medicine as medical practitioner and for enrolment in the State Register or the National Register, as the case may be, in such manner as may be specified by regulations. The National Exit Test shall be the basis for admission to the postgraduate broad-speciality medical education in medical institutions which are governed under the provisions of this Act or under any other law for the time being in force and shall be done in such manner as may be specified by regulations..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

