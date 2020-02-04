Governor tells students not to run after jobs but become entrepreneurs

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Tuesday told the students of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) not to run after jobs but take up 'start-up' scheme and become entrepreneurs. Speaking at the 37th Foundation Day function of the lone central varsity in the state, Mishra who is the Chief Rector of the university, said that mission of RGU should be the educational progress and to become the center of excellence in the northeast.

"Students must be disciplined, inculcate sense of belonging and ambition to improve themselves. They must resolve and work with academic interest," he said and reminded them of their social responsibilities. The governor asked the students to utilize their time properly and also take part in extracurricular activities like games and sports to be mentally and physically fit and healthy.

Mishra underscored that the students must not run after a job but take up the Startup scheme and become entrepreneurs. The governor advised the faculty members to take extra steps to enhance the quality of teaching and personality development of the students.

"University management must be fair, equitable, endeavoring, friendly and receptive. The management must be far-sighted and have long-time approach," he said..

