Cyient appoints Matt Wood as Director of Sales to grow its geospatial business in Europe

Cyient, a global engineering and technology solutions company, announced the appointment of Matt Wood as Director of Sales for Geospatial, within the Portfolio Business Unit. In this role, Matt will be responsible for EMEA sales, focusing on earth observation and geospatial solutions.

With more than 22 years in the geospatial industry, Matt brings a broad understanding of the global geospatial market along with extensive enterprise sales experience and focus on advancing Cyient's strategy to deliver innovative solutions to customers across a range of industry verticals.

Previously, as Sales Director at Planet Labs, Matt was responsible for sales across most of their European territory, accelerating the adoption of Planet's images and analytic functionality.

Prior to Planet Labs, Matt was with Esri for nearly 14 years supporting their national security and defense customers. There he held roles as Account Manager and Business Development Manager with a focus on expanding Esri's presence in the US and European markets. He holds a Bachelor of Geography from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, UK.

"I am excited to take on the role of developing Cyient's business in the geospatial segment and look forward to growing the company's presence and expanding our high-performance culture in the region," said Matt Wood.

"I am delighted to welcome Matt to the team. Matt's experience and standing within the geospatial community will be a great asset to Cyient as we continue our drive and commitment to deliver advanced geospatial solutions encompassing earth observation, LiDAR, and artificial intelligence," said John Renard, President EMEA and Head, Portfolio Business Unit, Cyient.

