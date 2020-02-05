New cars with fancy number awaits new Karna ministers

As aspirants geared up to join the B S Yediyurappa ministry in the expansion on Thursday, their love for number 9 which many consider lucky came to fore. Swanky new cars bought for the new ministers and lined up at a government guest house here on Thursday sported number plates with the digits containing number '9' or adding up to nine, considered auspicious by many.

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms has bought the white colour SUVs for the ministers who would take oath in the expansion of the six-month old cabinet, sources in the Kumarakurupa Guest House said. K R Pet MLA K C Narayana Gowda, tipped to be inducted as a minister, said his choice had been number nine for all his cars.

All my cars have the registration number adding to nine. I came here to check whether the vehicles lined up here has the number," he told reporters.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced ten people would be inducted in the cabinet expansion..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.