Left Menu
Development News Edition

DevOps Institute Launches Tiered Global Education Partner Program

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Boca Raton
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 14:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 14:30 IST
DevOps Institute Launches Tiered Global Education Partner Program

DevOps Institute, a global member-based association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced its newly revamped Global Education Partner Program. Organized by tiers (Registered, Premier and Elite), DevOps Institute's Global Education Partners optimize the accredited courses and programs that teach students about the most up-to-date patterns and practices for enterprise IT, DevOps, Agile, Security, Testing, Continuous Delivery and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE). Each course and program prepares IT professionals to pass DevOps Institute's corresponding certification exams. For a full list of IT industry certifications provided by DevOps Institute, visit: (https://devopsinstitute.com/certifications/).

Currently, DevOps Institute's Global Education Partner Program includes 200 Partner organizations that represent more than 70 countries worldwide. This includes companies from consulting and professional services organizations, software and infrastructure providers, training companies and systems integrators.

DevOps Institute equips its partners with more than 180 hours of learning materials – the most available, relevant and recognized training and certifications in the market today. By providing training at the local level, Global Registered Education Partners support DevOps Institute's mission to advance the human elements of DevOps.

For more information about DevOps Institute's Global Education Partner Network, visit: (https://devopsinstitute.com/partners/find-a-education-partner/).

The new Global Education Partner program segments partners into three tiers:

Registered Partners are those organizations that offer the DevOps Institute training and certification portfolio.

Premier Partners have embraced DevOps Institute's curriculum and certification portfolio and have provided valuable feedback into the direction of service offerings and have further raised the awareness of DevOps in their respective regions.

Elite Partners have gone above and beyond in further educating the market around DevOps with Skills, Knowledge, Ideas, Learning (SKIL) and are true advocates of the DevOps movement. Elite Partners include:

DDLS Australia

Australia

ALC Training

Australia

Ahead Technology

France/Canada

Maxpert

Germany

NTUC LearningHub

Singapore

QA

United Kingdom

New Horizons

United States

ITSM Academy

United States

To learn more and become a Global Education Partner of DevOps Institute, visit: (https://devopsinstitute.com/partners/become-an-education-partner/).

"We are delighted to announce our expanded Global Education Partner program and to recognize our Elite Partners in particular who have fully embraced the advancement of the Humans of DevOps through DevOps Institute's SKIL Framework," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "We are dedicated to supporting and enabling our partners to help raise awareness and upskill IT professionals worldwide in the subject areas of DevOps, Agile and SRE. In the coming months, we will announce additional localization efforts to support the broader enterprise IT market as well."

"QA is delighted to be an Elite Partner of the DevOps Institute and support the market in the UK and other geographies to advance DevOps success and improve organisational efficiency," said James Frost, Chief Marketing Officer at QA.

About the DevOps Institute
DevOps Institute is dedicated to advancing the human elements of DevOps success. As a global member-based association, DevOps Institute is the go-to learning hub connecting IT practitioners, education partners, consultants, talent acquisition and business executives to help pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT.

We help advance careers and support emerging practices within the DevOps community based on a human-centered SKIL framework, consisting of Skills, Knowledge, Ideas, and Learning. All of our work, including accreditations, research, events, and continuous learning programs – is focused on providing the "human know-how" to modernize IT and make DevOps succeed.

Web | https://devopsinstitute.com/
Twitter | @DEVOPSINST
LinkedIn | /devops-institute
YouTube | DevOps Institute

Media Contact:
TerriDouglas
Catapult PR-IR
1-303-581-7760
tdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772398/DevOps_Institute_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Let data protection Bill go through widest discussions within parliamentary process: Prasad

IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that Personal Data Protection Bill should go through widest discussions within the parliamentary process. India is a democracy and deliberations on this Bill in Parliament will be ben...

Coronavirus: Armed forces on alert along China, Nepal borders

The Indian armed forces are maintaining a tight vigil along the borders with China and Nepal in view of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Armed Forces Medical Services AFMS Director General Anup Banerji said on Thursday. The government ha...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong checks quarantined ship as medics escalate strikes

Hong Kong authorities quarantined a cruise ship for a second day on Thursday as they checked thousands of passengers and crew for the new coronavirus, forbidding anyone from disembarking to prevent further spreading of the epidemic. Authori...

We are wary of India's threats: Belgium captain on upcoming Pro League tie

World champions Belgium are brimming with confidence after wins over Australia and New Zealand but captain Thomas Briels is expecting a tough fight from India in the upcoming round of FIH Hockey Pro League here this weekend. Briels said Bel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020