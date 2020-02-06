Mangalore university college celebrates 150th year

University college of Mangaluru celebrated its 150th anniversary on Thursday with Dharamastala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade inagurating the celebrations. Veerendra Heggade also released the college souvenir on the occasion.

Mangaluru MLA U T Khader said the alumni of the college were lucky enough to study here which created a platform for excelling in their respective careers. Former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily, who is an alumni of the college, said the institution had shaped his life in many ways.

The college had one of the best libraries in the state, he said. A special postal cover to mark the celebration was released by chief postmaster general (Karnataka circle) Charles Lobo..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

