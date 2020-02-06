Left Menu
J'khand education minister stumped by students' answers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ramgarh
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 22:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 22:28 IST
The Jharkhand Minister for School Education and Literacy, Jagarnath Mahto was in for a shock when he was told by school children that Hemant Soren is the education minister of the state. The students of class seven of the government school at Ramgarh, to whom he was speaking, had more for him in store.

When Mahto asked them who is the chief minister, they shot back: "Amit Shah" . Soren is the chief minister of the tribal state, while Shah is the union home minister.

Mahto had visited the school at Koiya village in Gola block of Ramgarh district on Wednesday and the incident went viral on social media and was reported in online portals. The head mistress of the school Kalawati Soni said on Thursday that the students were apparently unaware of Mahto as he had taken charge just about 10 days ago.

Soni said she was on leave when the minister visited the school and the students failed to give the correct answers. The school has 90 students and four teachers, she added.

Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Singh told PTI that a probe has been ordered into the poor education skills of the government school. He said that the district superintendent of education, Sushil Kumar would enquire into the incident and submit a report to the administration.

Mahato, who took oath as a minister on January 28 and got the portfolio the next day, has said that he will continue to make surprise visits to schools..

