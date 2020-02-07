Left Menu
Chancellor of Germany agrees to fund technical colleges in South Africa

The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa has recently announced this when he hosted Angela Merkel, who is on a two-day official visit to the country, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Image Credit: Flickr

The Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel has agreed to identify some technical colleges in South Africa to work with in attempts to develop skills and create more jobs in the country.

The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa has recently announced this when he hosted Angela Merkel, who is on a two-day official visit to the country, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. "As I discussed with Chancellor Merkel, the acquisition of critical skills is among our foremost priorities as we prepare our workforces to adapt to the changing world of work. The knowledge and skills transfer that will come with greater German investment in South Africa will play a key role in propelling our economy to greater heights," Ramaphosa opined.

The Head of State encouraged German businesses to increase their investment footprint in South Africa – a call he first made when South Africa held its Inaugural Investment Conference in 2018.

The bilateral trade between two Germany and South Africa is increasing with benefitting the African country by the presence of around 600 German companies that employed over 100,000 people. The hiring of staffs have been mainly in the automotive and advanced manufacturing sectors.

