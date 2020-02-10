Medical colleges to be opened in three Haryana districts: Vij

Health Minister Anil Vij here on Monday said medical colleges will be opened in three Haryana districts at Rs 1,000 crore. The union and state governments had given approval for the opening of medical colleges in Yamunanagar, Kaithal and Sirsa, he said, adding that Rs 325 crore would be spent on each college.

He said each college will constructed on 20 acres and have 200 beds. The minister also informed that the construction of the medical colleges approved by the previous BJP government in Mahendragarh, Jind, Gurgaon and Bhiwani was under way.

