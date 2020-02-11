Vice-President to address varsity convocation on Feb 26 Puducherry, Feb 11 (PTI): Vice-President M Venkiah Naidu would present an address at the 28th convocation of Pondicherry University on February 26. The Vice-President is also the Chancellor of the university.

He would present certificates and medals to outgoing graduates of various departments on the occasion, an official source said. The convocation function is the only programme for Naidu during his visit to the union territory, the source said.

President Ram Nath Kovind had addressed the students of the Pondicherry University at the 27th convocation on December 23 last year..

