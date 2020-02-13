Karna govt mulling opening Sanskrit, music departments in all

The Karnataka government on Thursday said it was mulling opening Sanskrit and Music

departments at all universities in the state. "There is growing interest towards Sanskrit in foreign

countries these days. We cannot ignore our languages. Our government has taken steps towards establishing a

Sanskrit University at Magadi," Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan said.

Though there were efforts in this regard earlier, it did not come into effect, he was quoted as saying by his office in

a statement. The minister said 100 acres of land has been allotted for

the Sanskrit University. Other than this, there were plans to open Sanskrit and

Music departments at all Universities, he said. The Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the Higher

Education portfolio, visited Mattur, known as the 'Sanskrit village', in Shivamogga district and held discussions with

scholars of the ancient language there. Sanskrit is spoken by most people of Mattur in their day-

to-day communication.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.