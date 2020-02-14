Yet to get any letter from Guv : CBPBU VC

The vice-chancellor of Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University(CBPBU), Debkumar Mukhopadhyay

Friday said that he is yet to get any showcause letter from the chancellor for not inviting him to the annual convocation.

The convocation was held at the university campus at Coochbehar in north Bengal on Friday.

This is for the third time after Calcutta University and Jadavpur University that the governor has not been invited

to a convocation programme though he is the chancellor. Mukhopadhyay told reporters on the sidelines of the

convocation that he is yet to receive the showcause from the chancellor and he will "certainly respond" when he does.

He had said on Wednesday that an invitation had been mailed to Raj Bhavan and would find out why it did not reach

the governor. The Raj Bhavan had said in a note on Thursday,

"Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has invoked the process for consideration of removal of CBPBU VC Debkumar Mukhopadhyay."

In a notice mailed and couriered to the VC, the governor had said, "Under Section 9 of the CBPBU Act, you have

been called upon to respond within 14 days. It has been indicated that you may also avail oral hearing."

A copy of the mail was also sent to the principal secretary to the higher education department.

Dhankhar had on Wednesday expressed his dismay over not being invited to it. He had said that he has the "right to

preside" over Friday's convocation. State Higher Education Minister Partha Chatterjee

could not be reached for comment. Dhankhar, who has been locked in a series of run-ins

with the TMC government over a number of issues, had on several occasions in the past expressed unhappiness at the

government's "ill-treatment" meted out to him.

