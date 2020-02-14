Govt's focus is to ensure quality education for children of poor: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the government has taken several steps to ensure quality education for the children of poor and underprivileged. He said it was the endeavour of the government to provide education to each children in the state.

Speaking at the inaugural function of Jayshree Periwal Global School here, Gehlot said there is no dearth of talent in the state but there was a need to bring to younger generation to the mainstream. "Today, the importance of English has increased greatly in all sectors of life. Hindi-speaking children are not getting as many opportunities as those who are fluent in English. So, we need to progress on this front as well," he said.

"The government is making all efforts in this direction," he added. Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said the government intends to provide quality education to all children whether they are studying in private or government schools.

Chief Secretary D B Gupta and others were present on the occasion.

