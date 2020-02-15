Left Menu
You can't run both MBA and PGDM courses simultaneously, AICTE to institutions

The existing technical institutions may apply for expansion, approval for amendments and new courses by February 29.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • No 2nd or part-time shifts in technical institutions.
  • All the technical institutions operating under single trust or society at different places will be merged.
  • MCA will be for two years again.
  • No MBA and PGDM courses simultaneously in the same institute.

In a major decision, the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has banned technical education in India for running both MBA and PGDM courses simultaneously. The council has also decided not to approve new technical institutions in the country for the next two years citing the failure of existing institutions to meet the quality norms. Besides, the council is reportedly making several other changes in the Approval Process Handbook (APH) 2020 after a workshop which was attended by 500 stakeholders of various Technical Institutions of the Country.

"In addition to ban on new technical institutions for 2 years, the amendments also include closure of 2nd or part-time shifts thereby making all courses full time regular, merging of the existing technical institutions running under the same Trust/Society at different places, reducing the duration of MCA Course from 3 years to 2 years, etc," said S. Gurpreet Singh, General Secretary, Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA). "Moreover, AICTE will not permit any institution to run both MBA and PGDM courses simultaneously under the same institution from the coming session," he added informing about the decisions taken by the top technical education watchdog in the country. Various State associations including Federation of Self Financing Technical Institutions (FSFTI), PUCA, Punjab Unaided Technical Institutions Association (PUTIA) along 12-15 more state associations reportedly participated in the workshop.

In a letter, issued by Member Secretary AICTE, Prof. Rajive Kumar the institutes have been directed either to convert their MBA into PGDM or vice versa. "But an institute can not run both MBA and PGDM programs simultaneously," emphasized the letter.

<a"" width="780" height="649" />

In the workshop, the General Secretary, Federation of Self Financing Technical Institutions (FSFTI) KVK Rao reportedly urged the AICTE to permit the unaccredited Technical institutions to appoint faculty in the ratio 1:20 on the admitted intake due to reduction of 50 percent admissions in past years. The representatives of technical institutions also urged the AICTE, that because of the delay in the release of scholarships from Centre and State Governments for more than 3 years and variable fee structure in the technical institutions they were finding it difficult to pay the salaries in time to the faculty as per 7th pay commission. However, the representatives welcomed the step of conversion of existing conventional courses to vocational courses said that would help in developing skills in the students as per the demand of the industry while other many of the conventional courses are not job oriented.

