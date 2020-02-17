WB govt rationalising posting to ensure proper teacher-student

The West Bengal government is rationalising posting of teachers in schools keeping in mind

the teacher-student ratio, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee informed the state Assembly on Monday.

Owing to lack of proper planning by the erstwhile Left Front government in the state, there are schools where the

number of teachers is low compared to students, while the case is just the opposite in some others, he said.

Now, the Trinamool Congress government is rationalising placement of the teaching staff to ensure a

proper teacher-student ratio, Chatterjee said during the Question-Answer session.

To a question by TMC MLA Nargis Begum, the minister said 111 government and government-aided schools have been

turned into English medium schools in the state. Whether more schools would be converted to English

medium will be decided on the basis of the success of this move, he said.

Chatterjee added that Bengali medium schools will continue to provide quality education besides English medium

ones. Replying to a supplementary question by the TMC MLA

on lack of dining area for students in some schools for mid- day meals, the minister said there was no such report with the

government. Chatterjee asked Nargis Begum to bring to the notice

of the authorities if she finds any lack of infrastructure in educational institutes.

