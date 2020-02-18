Left Menu
DU researchers to get Rs 1 lakh for publishing articles on Kashmiri culture

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 23:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 23:15 IST
DU researchers to get Rs 1 lakh for publishing articles on Kashmiri culture

The Delhi University will award Rs 1 lakh to researchers who publish articles on Kashmiri culture and music, its vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi announced on Tuesday. The varsity organised "Meeras–e– Kashmir" under the banner of "Cultural Flavours of India", showcasing the diverse cultural heritage of India.

Congress veteran Karan Singh outlined the essence of Kashmiri culture, heritage and the rich pursuit of traditional knowledge by various prominent saints from the valley, a statement said. He urged the students to follow the path of success through truthfulness and positive attitude.

The DU vice-chancellor said India is the cultural capital of the world. "Being the premier institution of India, the onus is on us in academia to appreciate the importance of geographical location, natural beauty, culture, cuisine, tradition, literature of Kashmir," he said. He urged all academicians to undertake quality research on issues which bring out the intrinsic beauty of Kashmiri culture before the world.

An award of Rs 1 lakh was announced for those academics and researchers from the university who publish articles on Kashmiri culture and music in quality scopus indexed journals that bring out extraordinary ideas for the overall development of Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

