Left Menu
Development News Edition

MIT to caption online videos after discrimination lawsuit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 00:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 00:50 IST
MIT to caption online videos after discrimination lawsuit

Boston, Feb 18 (AP) The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has agreed to provide captions for more of its publicly available online videos as part of a settlement announced Tuesday in a case that accused the school of discriminating against people who are deaf or hard of hearing. The settlement comes months after a similar deal was reached in a lawsuit brought against Harvard University by the National Association of the Deaf, which said the schools were discriminating against people with hearing disabilities by not adequately or accurately captioning videos of lectures and other programs it posts online.

“Why would you not make your content accessible to everyone?" said Howard Rosenblum, CEO of the association. “We want to make sure that moving forward all the universities and colleges make themselves aware.” The lawsuits brought against MIT and Harvard in 2015 said people who were deaf or hard or hearing couldn't benefit from the schools' wealth of online educational resources because they had inaccurate captions or none at all.

Harvard and MIT both tried to dismiss the cases, arguing that the law doesn't require them to provide captioning for all their online content. But a judge ruled last year that content produced by and posted by the universities was subject to federal civil rights law. Under the settlement, MIT has agreed to provide captions for any audio or video content it creates and posts on its website, as well as the school's pages on outlets like YouTube and SoundCloud. It must also provide live captions for certain events that are streamed online, according to the settlement.

Anything posted before Jan. 1, 2019, must be captioned or removed from public view only if someone requests it, according to the consent decree. The agreement must be approved by a judge before it goes into effect.

A spokeswoman for MIT didn't immediately return messages seeking comment Tuesday. The consent decree says MIT “has and continues to deny that it violated any laws related to persons with disabilities or otherwise through posting or making available any online content.”

The two settlements follow a U.S. Justice Department finding in 2015 that edX, an online platform created by the two universities, failed to make its courses accessible to those with vision or hearing disabilities. The program settled with the agency and agreed to several measures meant to boost accessibility. The Justice Department similarly ordered the University of California, Berkeley, to provide captions, but the school decided instead to restrict public access to thousands of online videos. Once removed from public view, the videos were no longer subject to the order. (AP) CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

Quality education must be implemented and adequately financed: UN GA President

Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' for second consecutive day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Yankees OF Judge dealing with cranky shoulder

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge did not participate in batting practice during the teams first day of full-squad workouts at spring training Tuesday because of a minor right shoulder injury. Hes been here a couple of weeks and deali...

UPDATE 1-Britain's row with Greece over treasures spills into Brexit tensions

A long-running dispute between Britain and Greece over ancient treasures has spilled into tensions over Brexit after a demand for the return of stolen cultural artifacts was added to the draft of a European Union negotiating mandate. The Br...

NOC evacuates fuel vessels from Tripoli port, halts offloading after Haftar forces strike

All fuel vessels have been evacuated urgently from Tripoli port on Tuesday after a strike near a liquified petroleum gas LPG ship, Libyas national oil corporation announced in a statement on Tuesday. It added that all offloading operations ...

Putin sacks top adviser and ex-Ukraine pointman

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday sacked Vladislav Surkov, one of his chief advisers and the architect of Russias Ukraine policy who was viewed among the countrys most powerful men. The dismissal of the 55-year-old Surkin was announced on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020