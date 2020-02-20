Vice President to attend Goa University convocation on Feb 24

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will the chief guest at the convocation ceremony of the Goa University on February 24, an official said on Thursday. Naidu will arrive in Goa on Monday morning and address the Goa University's 32nd convocation ceremony to be held at Kala Academy in Panaji, the government official said.

Nearly 11,000 students would be conferred degrees, including 78 who would be awarded PhDs, during the ceremony. Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant are also scheduled to attend the convocation ceremony. Naidu would stay at the state Raj Bhavan before leaving on February 25, the official added.

