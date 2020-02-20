Pro-Left student bodies retain control in JU

Pro-Left student bodies retained their hold in two of the three faculties of the Jadavpur

University, where results were declared on Thursday. Counting of votes has been held up in another faculty

where the SFI was leading before counting of votes was stopped there due to a technical reason, a university official said.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) which is contesting the polls for the first time in JU secured the

second spot in the Engineering faculty relegating the SFI to the third position.

The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, ruling TMC's student wing, is in the fourth position, the official said after the

results were declared. The We The Independents (WTI), another pro-Left

student outfit, retained its control in the Science faculty securing all four central panel seats.

Each central panel has posts of a chairperson, a general secretary and two or three assistant general

secretaries. Counting of votes in the Arts faculty has been held up

due to some technical problems and will be announced by late evening, the official said adding that the SFI is leading

there. Elections were held in the university, known as a

hotbed of Left-wing politics, on Wednesday after a gap of three years.

The JU official said the Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) won all the five central panel seats in the

Engineering faculty. While the DSF bagged 3,304 votes, the ABVP got 508

votes. The SFI and the TMCP secured 288 and 77 votes respectively, the official said.

DSF leader Abhik said, "The results showed that JU students will never allow any divisive force to spread their

ideology of hatred in the campus." The RSS-affiliated ABVP which fielded its candidates

for the first time in JU is yet to open its account. "We have secured the second position in Engineering

faculty by winning over 500 votes. This is our biggest gain," an ABVP leader said.

In the Arts Faculty, SFI was leading in all four central panel seats when counting was held up, the official

said. The SFI, ABVP, TMCP and the All India Students

Association (AISA) are contesting for the four central panel seats in Arts faculty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

