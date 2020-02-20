Jamia launches admission portal for 2020-21

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Thursday launched the university's admission portal for the 2020-21 academic session.

The forms will be available online from February 21 and the last date for their submission is March 25, the varsity said.

The exams will start from April 18.

