Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toloa Programme encourages more Pacific to embrace career in STEM

“The Toloa Awards recognizes both individual talent and community achievement and celebrates the advancements made by Pacific peoples of Aotearoa in this vital sector.

Toloa Programme encourages more Pacific to embrace career in STEM
The Toloa Awards ceremonies will be held in Porirua tonight and in Auckland on the 2 March, acknowledging the individuals and community programs. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Minister for Pacific Peoples, Aupito William Sio continues to champion for greater Pacific participation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) careers with the announcement of the Toloa Awards, with 8 recipients of the Toloa Community Fund and 13 Toloa Tertiary Scholarships.

"The Toloa Programme encourages more Pacific peoples to embrace with confidence the learning and career pathways in STEM that can lead to more fulfilling and more prosperous lives," says Aupito William Sio.

"Our approach for Pacific peoples is a whole-of-community approach, with greater participation by Pacific in the Toloa Programme, helping to address the long-term challenges of only 2% of the Pacific workforce involved in STEM careers.

"The Toloa Awards recognizes both individual talent and community achievement and celebrates the advancements made by Pacific peoples of Aotearoa in this vital sector.

"The Toloa Tertiary Scholarship winners represent some of the best Pacific talents, studying some of the world's most advanced sciences and technologies and they are our new intake of Pacific innovators, creators, designers, and explorers.

"New technologies are transforming the way we live and do business, and I'm keen to encourage more Pacific graduates towards playing a bigger role in the Pacific region so that they can play their part in tackling the global challenges of climate change; a real and ominous threat to our Pacific home countries and communities.

"Through the Toloa Awards, we want to grow our awareness and demystify STEM subjects, increasing interest, and participation, so our diverse communities will embrace STEM subjects with confidence and is why the Toloa Community Fund is so integral and important.

The 8 Community Fund recipients provide vital courses to our Pacific youth and their communities, to deliver innovative and culturally inclusive ways that are safe, fun and inspire our communities to realise their fullest potential in the digital space.

"I'm pleased that our established STEM providers continue to generate sparks of interests with our young children by making learning fun and innovative through our Kenese Programme.

"I want all our young people to make the most of their individual talents and with the support of their families and our Community Fund recipients, Pacific youth will have the best chance to prosper, grow and navigate the STEM world," says Aupito William Sio.

The Toloa Awards ceremonies will be held in Porirua tonight and in Auckland on the 2 March, acknowledging the individuals and community programs.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Gvernment Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in S. Korea; NZ moves to ban vaping ads and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Lazio on Juve's heels, Roma back winning in Serie A amid coronavirus lockdown

Milan, Feb 24 AFP Lazio kept their bid for a first Serie A title in 20 years on track as they stayed one point behind leaders Juventus with a 3-2 win at Genoa, but four Serie A matches were postponed amid growing coronavirus fears in northe...

Felix back with a bang as Atletico brush aside Villarreal

Atletico Madrid followed up their surprise win over Liverpool by beating Villarreal in La Liga as Joao Felix marked his return from injury with a first league goal since September. Felix came off the bench at the Wanda Metropolitano after a...

Africa’s animals suffering from effects of climate change: UN deputy chief

Alongside the human population, Africas animals are suffering greatly from the effects of climate change, which United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mahommed saw first-hand on Sunday in Zimbabwe.As global temperatures continue to r...

UPDATE 1-Imported camels evacuated from Libya's capital after port comes under fire

Three thousand camels have been walked out of Libyas capital Tripoli in an overnight evacuation after the port where they arrived came under artillery fire.The camels left Tripolis port shortly after midnight on Wednesday, and were herded a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020