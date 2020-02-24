Left Menu
One arrested for question paper leak in Manipur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Imphal
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 12:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 12:24 IST
Days after Class 11 final exams were called off in Manipur government schools after

purported question papers of at least five subjects surfaced on social media, a management staff at a higher secondary

school was arrested here in connection with the case. M Sunderchand was apprehended on Saturday by the cyber

crime unit of the Manipur Police, based on a complaint filed by the secretary of the Council of Higher Secondary Education

Manipur (COHSEM), a senior officer said. "There is an indication that English question paper

might have been leaked as well, along with those of five other subjects -- Manipuri, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and

Biology," he said. Preliminary investigation also revealed that the

accused not just "cut open the seal of the question papers" but also took photographs for circulation, the officer said.

"Sunderchand has been remanded in police custody for seven days, and more details will be available in the case

after a thorough investigation," he added. The council, on its part, has asked all affiliated

schools to return the papers "in their original forms". It has also set up a three-member committee, headed by

the Director of Education (Schools), to find out the facts and circumstances that led to the leakage of question papers.

COHSEM, however, was yet to announce fresh dates for the examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

