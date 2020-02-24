One arrested for question paper leak in Manipur
Days after Class 11 final exams were called off in Manipur government schools after
purported question papers of at least five subjects surfaced on social media, a management staff at a higher secondary
school was arrested here in connection with the case. M Sunderchand was apprehended on Saturday by the cyber
crime unit of the Manipur Police, based on a complaint filed by the secretary of the Council of Higher Secondary Education
Manipur (COHSEM), a senior officer said. "There is an indication that English question paper
might have been leaked as well, along with those of five other subjects -- Manipuri, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and
Biology," he said. Preliminary investigation also revealed that the
accused not just "cut open the seal of the question papers" but also took photographs for circulation, the officer said.
"Sunderchand has been remanded in police custody for seven days, and more details will be available in the case
after a thorough investigation," he added. The council, on its part, has asked all affiliated
schools to return the papers "in their original forms". It has also set up a three-member committee, headed by
the Director of Education (Schools), to find out the facts and circumstances that led to the leakage of question papers.
COHSEM, however, was yet to announce fresh dates for the examination.
