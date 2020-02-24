Left Menu
Kerala Education dept unveils ''E3'' project to enhance English

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 14:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 14:39 IST
proficiency of students Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 24 (PTI): The state-run Kerala

Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has launched a special initiative for enhancing and enriching

English language proficiency of students by making use of hi- tech lab facilities in schools.

The ambitious project is titled E3 (E-cube- Enjoy, Enhance & Enrich).

In an official statement here on Monday, State minister for General Education, C Raveendranath said training

would be given to all teachers and the project would be implemented fully in the academic year.

"The project aims to enhance and enrich English learning of students in an enjoyable atmosphere effectively

making use of technology in schools in Kerala," said K Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE.

The project has three components. The first is Samagra e-Library, a digital repository of international standard

digital books, he said in a statement. The books, including in audio and video formats, will

be available to all students in four levels. Already 200 digital multicoloured story books were

uploaded in Samagra e-Library. The second is e-Language lab, which will have language

lab software that will provide opportunities for students to enhance their listening, speaking, reading, writing,

pronunciation, grammar and vocabulary. Students can work in e-language lab alone with the

support of the mentor teacher at their own pace of learning. KITE has already customised the engine for language

lab by using Free and Open Source Software, the CEO explained. The third component, eBroadcast, includes multimedia

programme. The broadcast lessons will help learners use English

in conversational and academic contexts in an interactive mode. This shall also be screened in KITE Victers channel.

KITE has planned to provide training to all primary and upper primary teachers during mid summer vacation for

implementing E3English in schools, he said. E3 English teacher training will be a technology

integrated training providing hands on experience to teachers on using Samagra e-Library and e-Language lab.

Along with KITE , SCERT will do the academic monitoring of the project and the Director of General

Education will monitor the implementation of the project in schools by teachers, the official added.

Formerly IT@School Project of the state general education department, KITE is the first SPV (Special Purpose

Vehicle) to get funded from Kerala Infrastructure And Investment Fund Board (KIIFB ) established by the state

government to support projects worth Rs 50000 crore in five years.

