Lifetime Achievement Award conferred on TNAU VC
Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Dr N Kumar has been conferred the
'Lifetime Achievement Award' by ICARNational Research Centre for Banana, Tiruchirappalli.
The award was conferred during the four-day International Conference on Banana 2020, which concluded
Monday, in recognition to his specific contribution to banana industry through systematic banana breeding programmes which
was started in TNAU during 1998. This has led to the development of synthetic hybrids
such as H. 212, NPH -02-01, H. 531 which are resistant to biotic stresses, of which H-212 was released as CO2 for
commercial cultivation during January this year, a TNAU release said Monday.
The bio-priming technology developed in hill banana helps have disease free plantations.
