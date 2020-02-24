Lifetime Achievement Award conferred on TNAU VC

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Dr N Kumar has been conferred the

'Lifetime Achievement Award' by ICARNational Research Centre for Banana, Tiruchirappalli.

The award was conferred during the four-day International Conference on Banana 2020, which concluded

Monday, in recognition to his specific contribution to banana industry through systematic banana breeding programmes which

was started in TNAU during 1998. This has led to the development of synthetic hybrids

such as H. 212, NPH -02-01, H. 531 which are resistant to biotic stresses, of which H-212 was released as CO2 for

commercial cultivation during January this year, a TNAU release said Monday.

The bio-priming technology developed in hill banana helps have disease free plantations.

