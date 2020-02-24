Left Menu
Institutions under IoE Scheme foundation stones in making New India: HRD Minister

The Minister added that these institutions have to work hard to improve their position in global rankings and to make these institutions, the centers of excellence at a global level.

The Minister also reviewed the status of infrastructure and human resource in these institutions and assured to extend maximum support to them by the Ministry for high-quality teaching and research and for the advancement of knowledge. Image Credit: ANI

Union Human Resource Development Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of the Public and Private institutions which were considered to be given the status of Institutions of Eminence on the advice of UGC and the Empowered Expert Committee under the leadership of N. Gopalaswamy. Secretary, MHRD Shri Amit Khare and senior officials of the Ministry were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the HRD Minister said that all the institutions recognized under IoE Scheme are the foundation stones in making a New and better India and they have to lead the new generation towards excellence. He said that the focus of our government is to provide quality education to the students of the country, especially in the areas of research and innovation. The Minister added that these institutions have to work hard to improve their position in global rankings and to make these institutions, the centers of excellence at a global level. The Minister also reviewed the status of infrastructure and human resource in these institutions and assured to extend maximum support to them by the Ministry for high-quality teaching and research and for the advancement of knowledge.

Various decisions taken during the meeting to empower these institutions and to help them become world-class teaching and research institutions are as follows:

Institutions will invite Nobel laureates, academicians, professors, foreign faculty, etc to visit Indian educational institutions to enlarge and deepen the interface of India's institutions of higher learning and globally recognized institutions of academic eminence.

All the balance amount for the year 2019-2020 and new amount/funds to be paid to these institutions may be paid in the current financial year.

Entire architecture for giving access to Research Journals to be reviewed and open access may be provided to the institutions under IoE.

One Project Monitoring Unit to be established to monitor the progress of these institutions and activities undertaken by them.

These institutions may adapt and develop model villages as part of the Unnat Bharat scheme for sustainable development in rural India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

