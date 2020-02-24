Left Menu
Development News Edition

IoEs to invite nobel laureates to campus, develop model villages as part of Unnat Bharat scheme

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 20:14 IST
IoEs to invite nobel laureates to campus, develop model villages as part of Unnat Bharat scheme

The Institutions of Eminence (IoEs) will invite nobel laureates to their campuses and develop model villages as part of the Unnat Bharat scheme for sustainable development in rural India, HRD Ministry officials said. The decision was taken in a review meeting of the progress of the public and private institutions which were considered to be given the status of Institutions of Eminence on the advice of UGC and the Empowered Expert Committee.

"The institutions recognised under IoE Scheme are the foundation stones in making a new and better India and they have to lead the new generation towards excellence. The focus of our government is to provide quality education to the students of the country, especially in the areas of research and innovation," said HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', who chaired the meeting. "The institutions have to work hard to improve their position in global rankings and to make these institutions, the centres of excellence at global level," he added.

According to HRD Ministry officials, it was decided that institutions will invite nobel laureates, academicians, professors and foreign faculty to visit their campuses to enlarge and deepen the interface of India's institutions of higher learning and globally recognised institutions of academic eminence. "It was decided that all the balance amount for the year 2019-2020 and new amount/funds to be paid to these institutions may be paid in the current financial year. Entire architecture for giving access to research journals will be reviewed and open access may be provided to the institutions under IoE," the HRD Ministry said in a statement.

"One Project Monitoring Unit to be established to monitor the progress of these institutions and activities undertaken by them. These institutions may adopt and develop model villages as part of the Unnat Bharat scheme for sustainable development in rural India," it added. Ten public IoEs will get Rs 1,000 crore each from the HRD Ministry to achieve world-class status but there will be no financial assistance to private IoEs.

The Institutions of Eminence scheme was launched in 2016 in order to empower the higher educational institutions and to put them on the world education map. The private institutes, which have got the recognition are Shiv Nadar University (Uttar Pradesh), O P Jindal Global University (Haryana), Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (Tamil Nadu), VIT Vellore (Tami Nadu), Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (Bhubaneswar), and Bharti of the Satya Bharti Foundation in Delhi.

IT-Madras, IIT-Kharagpur, Delhi University, University of Hyderabad, Banaras Hindu University, IT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi, IISC Bangalore were among the public institutions granted the IoE tag. Reliance group's Jio Institute and Satya Bharti Foundation's Bharti University's were granted the status under the greenfield institution (yet-to-be established) category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Japan govt panel experts say ship quarantine was not perfect

Tokyo, Feb 24 AP Japanese health officials and experts on a government panel acknowledged Monday that the quarantine of the virus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess was not perfect, but defended Japans decision to release about 1,000 passenge...

Bus passengers from Italy blocked in France in coronavirus scare

Lyon, Feb 24 AFP A bus that arrived in the French city of Lyon from Milan in Italy was sealed off for several hours Monday after the driver showed symptoms of possible coronavirus infection, security sources said. Health authorities isolate...

BMTC extends travel facility to PUC students from residence to exam centre

In the view of 2nd PUC exams from March 4, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation BMTC has approved free travel for students from home to exam centre on Monday.BMTC has extended free travel facility to all PUC students from their ...

Punjab CM mourns death of Group Captain Cheema in aircraft crash

Punjab Chief Minister Singh on Monday expressed deep anguish over the crash of a micro-light aircraft in the Army Cantonment Area here, which left an Indian Air Force IAF pilot dead. One NCC aircraft crashed today in Punjabs Patiala after t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020