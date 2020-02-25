Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarus to allocate ten educational grants for nationals of Egypt

The documents in the Arabic language must be accompanied by notary translation into the Russian or Belarusian languages.

Belarus to allocate ten educational grants for nationals of Egypt
The documents in the Arabic language must be accompanied by notary translation into the Russian or Belarusian languages.

The Government of the Republic of Belarus has decided to allocate ten educational grants for the nationals of the Arab Republic of Egypt to study at the higher educational institutions of the Republic of Belarus in the academic year 2021/2022.

The grant-based education is expected in Russian in the following specialties:

Medical Business (Bachelor's Degree) – three grants;

Information Systems and Technologies (Bachelor's Degree) – three grants;

Technical Support for Agricultural Processes (Bachelor's Degree) – three grants;

Russian Language (Master's Degree) – one grant.

To participate in the grant competition, candidates submit the following documents to the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in the Arab Republic of Egypt:

1. Application (free form document with arguments in favor of the chosen specialty);

2. Copies of a document for traveling abroad and (or) an ID;

3. Copy of the certificate of education (or a certificate stating that the Egyptian national is a student, indicating marks in all subjects, certified by the head of the educational institution);

4. Copy of a document confirming knowledge of the Russian and (or) Belarusian languages;

5. Copies of a medical document on the state of health indicating the possibility of obtaining education in the chosen specialty and a certificate on the absence of HIV infection, issued by the official health authority of the Arab Republic of Egypt;

6. Characteristics from the place of study (for students);

7. Documents confirming Belarusian origin (in case candidates identify himself or herself as Egyptian nationals who (or their relatives in a direct ascending line) were born or lived in the modern territory of the Republic of Belarus).

The documents in the Arabic language must be accompanied by notary translation into the Russian or Belarusian languages.

The deadline for applications is March 5, 2020.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Warner says Australia on track for T20 World Cup success

Top batsman David Warner reckons Australias Twenty20 team are well on course for World Cup success later in the year as they go into the last game of their three-match T20 series in South Africa on Wednesday. We are definitely on track. You...

Shell launches advanced fleet management solutions in India

Shell, a British-Dutch oil and gas company headquartered in the Netherlands and incorporated in the United Kingdom, on Tuesday launched its fleet solutions portfolio in India. Aiming to reduce the total cost of ownership for fleet owners, t...

UPDATE 1-Netanyahu says will press ahead with E-1 settlement project in West Bank

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he was moving forward with a plan to build some 3,500 homes for Jewish settlers in one the most sensitive areas of the occupied West Bank, a project frozen after international critic...

Merz expects to find "understanding" with Merkel if elected CDU leader

Friedrich Merz, an erstwhile rival of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said on Tuesday he expected to come to an understanding with her if he is successful in his run for the leadership of their Christian Democrats CDU.The chancellor is ele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020