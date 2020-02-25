Belarus to allocate ten educational grants for nationals of Egypt
The documents in the Arabic language must be accompanied by notary translation into the Russian or Belarusian languages.
The Government of the Republic of Belarus has decided to allocate ten educational grants for the nationals of the Arab Republic of Egypt to study at the higher educational institutions of the Republic of Belarus in the academic year 2021/2022.
The grant-based education is expected in Russian in the following specialties:
Medical Business (Bachelor's Degree) – three grants;
Information Systems and Technologies (Bachelor's Degree) – three grants;
Technical Support for Agricultural Processes (Bachelor's Degree) – three grants;
Russian Language (Master's Degree) – one grant.
To participate in the grant competition, candidates submit the following documents to the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in the Arab Republic of Egypt:
1. Application (free form document with arguments in favor of the chosen specialty);
2. Copies of a document for traveling abroad and (or) an ID;
3. Copy of the certificate of education (or a certificate stating that the Egyptian national is a student, indicating marks in all subjects, certified by the head of the educational institution);
4. Copy of a document confirming knowledge of the Russian and (or) Belarusian languages;
5. Copies of a medical document on the state of health indicating the possibility of obtaining education in the chosen specialty and a certificate on the absence of HIV infection, issued by the official health authority of the Arab Republic of Egypt;
6. Characteristics from the place of study (for students);
7. Documents confirming Belarusian origin (in case candidates identify himself or herself as Egyptian nationals who (or their relatives in a direct ascending line) were born or lived in the modern territory of the Republic of Belarus).
The documents in the Arabic language must be accompanied by notary translation into the Russian or Belarusian languages.
The deadline for applications is March 5, 2020.
(With Inputs from APO)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Belarus
- higher educational institutions
- education
- Egypt
ALSO READ
Russia hints at Belarus joining it in a unified state in exchange for oil deal - Lukashenko
Belarus threatens to take oil from Russian transit pipeline - Belta
UPDATE 2-Belarus to Russia: We'll siphon off your transit oil to Europe if necessary
Russian oil price formula mechanism sent to Belarus - energy minister
UPDATE 2-Russia makes new proposal to Belarus for oil supply terms