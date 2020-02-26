Left Menu
Development News Edition

UKIERI new programme to enhance leadership capacity in universities: Minister

he Minister also said that the programme will serve as a stimulant for the functionaries to improve their performance and capabilities which consequently shall enhance the institutional profile and reputation of Universities in India.

UKIERI new programme to enhance leadership capacity in universities: Minister
The main objective of the programme is to train the senior and middle-level academic administrators to enable them to bring about systemic changes with renewed approaches, capacity, tools, and skills in Universities in India. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrRPNishank)

The Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launched' Higher Education Leadership Development Programme for Administrator'– a joint initiative of UGC and British Council under the auspices of UK India Education and Research Initiative (UKIERI), which aims to deliver a leadership development programme for middle and senior-level administrative functionaries in Indian Universities. Shri Amit Khare, Secretary, MHRD; Prof. D.P. Singh, Chairman, UGC; Ms. Barbara Wickham OBE, Director, British Council India, and other officials from the Ministry of Human Resource Development, University Grants Commission and British Council were present during the launch of the programme.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Pokhriyal said that this is a unique programme which will address the critical aspect of enhancing leadership capacity in the mid and senior level functionaries of Indian Universities. He said that the programme will be a step towards institutional development in line with our Governments' commitment to improving the quality of education being imparted in our Universities. He added that the programme will lead to developing a more global outlook and promote learning for inclusive and internationally connected higher education systems that support the economic and social growth in the UK and India. The Minister also said that the programme will serve as a stimulant for the functionaries to improve their performance and capabilities which consequently shall enhance the institutional profile and reputation of Universities in India.

The main objective of the programme is to train the senior and middle-level academic administrators to enable them to bring about systemic changes with renewed approaches, capacity, tools, and skills in Universities in India. This "Higher Education Leadership Development Programme for Administrators" ensures effectiveness on the part of the administrative functionaries of the Universities. This programme includes two workshops conducted by UK trainers, which will train about 300 academic administrators in the level of Registrar and Joint/Deputy/Assistant Registrar to enable them to bring about professional transformation in the higher education institutions. Further to make the programme sustainable 30 potential future leadership development programme trainers from among the 300 participants will be chosen and will be given additional training to train others.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will conduct this programme in collaboration with Advance HE as the training partner with globally recognized institutional expertise and leadership excellence from the UK, which is being enabled by the British Council in India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

India's slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth: Panagariya

Indias slowdown has bottomed out and now its economy needs to be opened up if the country wants to realise the ambition of a 10 per cent growth rate, former NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya has said. In his keynote address at a di...

UPDATE 2-Diageo warns coronavirus could dent 2020 profit by $260 mln

Diageo, the worlds biggest spirits company, said on Wednesday the spread of coronavirus in greater China and the Asia Pacific region could knock up to 260 million off its profit in 2020.The company said that in China, bars and restaurants h...

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits Indonesia's east

Jakarta Indonesia, Feb 26 SputnikANI A magnitude 5.9 earthquake was registered on Wednesday in Indonesias east, near the coast of Maluku province, the United States Geological Survey USGS said. The earthquake was registered at around 1 pm l...

Coronavirus to cut Diageo drink sales by up to 325 mn pounds

London, Feb 26 AFP British drinks group Diageo, the maker of Guinness stout and Smirnoff vodka, on Wednesday said the coronavirus would slash annual sales by up to 325 million pounds 422 million, 388 million euros. Diageo, which produces al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020