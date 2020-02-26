CBSE Class 12 exam tomorrow postponed in northeast Delhi

The CBSE Class 12 English exam on Thursday has been postponed in the northeast and parts of east Delhi in view of the turbulent situation due to violence, according to officials. "Considering request of Delhi government and to avoid inconvenience to students, staff and parents, the board has decided to postpone the exam for class 12 in North East Part of Delhi," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

The exam has been postponed at 73 centres in northeast Delhi and seven centres in east Delhi. "However, the exam in rest parts of Delhi shall be conducted as per scheduled. The next date of exam for affected students will be notified shortly," the official said.

At least 22 people were killed and over 180 injured in communal violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi over the past three days. PTI GJS HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

