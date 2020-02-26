Class 12 CBSE English exam tomorrow postponed in northeast Delhi

The CBSE Class 12 English exam on Thursday has been postponed in the northeast and parts of east Delhi in view of the turbulent situation due to violence, according to officials. "Considering request of Delhi government and to avoid inconvenience to students, staff and parents, the board has decided to postpone the exam for Class 12 in northeast part of Delhi," Central Board of Secondary Education Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

The exam has been postponed at 73 centres in northeast Delhi and seven centres in the eastern part. "However, the exam in rest parts of Delhi shall be conducted as per scheduled. The next date of exam for affected students will be notified shortly," the official said.

Taking note of the "worsening situation" in violence-hit areas, the Delhi High Court said it was doubtful that board exams could be held there and directed the CBSE to come up with a plan to reschedule them or change the affected centres. For students who live in northeast Delhi, but have their exam centres in other parts, the CBSE officials have asked the students to approach their school principals.

"The board is in regular touch with school principals and, in a case such as this, the principals can send details of students. Board will assess and take appropriate action," an official said. The CBSE had also postponed Class 10 exam in northeast Delhi on Wednesday.

At least 24 people were killed and over 200 injured in communal violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi over the past three days.

