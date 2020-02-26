Left Menu
Development News Edition

Class 12 CBSE English exam tomorrow postponed in northeast Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 20:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 20:04 IST
Class 12 CBSE English exam tomorrow postponed in northeast Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The CBSE Class 12 English exam on Thursday has been postponed in the northeast and parts of east Delhi in view of the turbulent situation due to violence, according to officials. "Considering request of Delhi government and to avoid inconvenience to students, staff and parents, the board has decided to postpone the exam for Class 12 in northeast part of Delhi," Central Board of Secondary Education Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

The exam has been postponed at 73 centres in northeast Delhi and seven centres in the eastern part. "However, the exam in rest parts of Delhi shall be conducted as per scheduled. The next date of exam for affected students will be notified shortly," the official said.

Taking note of the "worsening situation" in violence-hit areas, the Delhi High Court said it was doubtful that board exams could be held there and directed the CBSE to come up with a plan to reschedule them or change the affected centres. For students who live in northeast Delhi, but have their exam centres in other parts, the CBSE officials have asked the students to approach their school principals.

"The board is in regular touch with school principals and, in a case such as this, the principals can send details of students. Board will assess and take appropriate action," an official said. The CBSE had also postponed Class 10 exam in northeast Delhi on Wednesday.

At least 24 people were killed and over 200 injured in communal violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi over the past three days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Ireland vs Italy Six Nations fixture postponed after Italy coronavirus outbreak

The Irish Rugby Football Union said on Wednesday it has postponed the countrys Six Nations fixture against Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, following a recommendation from Irish health authorities.The game was schedu...

Unruly scenes in Punjab Assembly as SAD seeks health minister's dismissal

Unruly scenes were witnessed in the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday after the opposition SAD sought dismissal of health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu over the alleged issue of diversion of buprenorphine tablets from de-addiction centres across t...

Priti Patel demands UK police chiefs get tougher on crime

Talking tough, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Wednesday issued an ultimatum to police chiefs to get on with the task of curbing crime as she pledged an additional 41.5 million pounds funding towards combating violence on the streets of Br...

Maha: `Dawood''s aide'' held in Palghar district

An associate of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim has been arrested in MaharashtrasPalghar district, the police said on Wednesday. Akhtar Kasamali Merchant 56 was arrested fromNalasopara area on Tuesday, an official said. Inspector Mansing P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020