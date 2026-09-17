Delhi High Court Demands Swift CBFC Decision on 'Mirzapur: The Movie' Song Controversy

The Delhi High Court has mandated the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to promptly address a proposal by 'Mirzapur: The Movie' producers concerning the replacement of the song ‘Shoorveer’ with background music during the film's climax. The directive came as a bench with Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia reviewed a public interest litigation filed by Prashant Kumar Singh.

Singh's petition highlights that ‘Shoorveer’, composed in 2020 as a tribute to Maharana Pratap, has been used in a sequence featuring criminal characters. The petitioner expressed concern over possible associations between the historical reverence for Maharana Pratap and the film’s depiction of organized crime, gang rivalry, and violence, potentially impacting impressionable viewers.

While the petitioner does not contest the cinematic depiction of crime or assert any copyright issues, his appeal focuses on compliance with the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and seeks a review of the film's certification regarding the song's use. The CBFC has been tasked with examining the proposal, following submissions by the film’s producers under Cinematograph (Certification) Rules. A decision is expected within a week.