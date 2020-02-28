Honorary doctorate conferred on entrepreneur K C Naik

Mangalore University has conferred honorary doctorate on entrepreneur K C Naik considering his contributions in the fields of education and social service In his keynote address at the convocation ceremony on Thursday, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the Centres new educational policy would bring in drastic changes in the sector.

The policy proposes innovative changes in the system to suit the needs of the present times Skill-based education would be implemented at the pre-university level to enhance job opportunities for students, he said.

Two researchers were presented with doctor of literature degrees at the convocation A total of 105 students received their PhD degrees.

Gold medals were presented to 34 graduates and postgraduates and cash awards were given to 120 graduates University Vice-Chancellor P S Yadapadithaya presided over the convocation and Registrar A M Khan delivered the introductory address. Deans of various departments were present..

