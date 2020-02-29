Youth must re-establish India's glory by revitalizing heritage, leveraging new technology: Naqvi

The youth must join the "new India" bandwagon as co-travelers in re-establishing the pristine glory of the country by leveraging contemporary technologies for the prosperity of all, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said The Minority Affairs Minister made the comments at the convocation of Apeejay School of Management here on Friday.

"The youth join the bandwagon of new India as co-travelers in re-establishing the pristine glory of the country by revitalizing the heritage and leveraging contemporary technologies for the prosperity of all," Naqvi told the graduating students At the convocation ceremony, a total of 315 graduating students received Post Graduate Diploma in Management. Besides, 11 students received medals for their outstanding academic performance.

"The graduating students must seek help both in their personal and professional lives, form their own opinion, develop capability of looking at original sources of information, work on strengths rather than covering weaknesses and take responsibility of life-long learning in order to accomplish lasting success, prosperity and happiness," said Aditya Berlia, Co-founder, Apeejay Stya University and Member of the Board of Governors, Apeejay School of Management.

