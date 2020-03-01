Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre mobilising resources to ensure AIIMS in Madurai is

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ramanathapuram
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 17:50 IST
Centre mobilising resources to ensure AIIMS in Madurai is

The Centre was mobilising all its resources to ensure that the proposed AIIMS in Madurai was similar in all aspects to the premier institute in New Delhi, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday The minister's assurance comes amid criticism by some quarters including PMK that construction work of the hospital was yet to take off even a year after the foundation stone was laid for it.

Harsh Vardhan was here to take part in the foundation stone laying ceremony of a medical college in this district at a cost of Rs 325 crore, along with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam ".. we are taking all possible help in mobilising the best resources (available) in the country and outside. JICA is also helping us (in funding).

We will try to ensure that AIIMS to be set up at Madurai is similar in many aspects including research facilities as the AIIMS in Delhi, which is nearly 50 years old," Harsh Vardhan said "That is our promise to you," he said while addressing the gathering.

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said the state was taking necessary steps to make sure that stipulated time frame was adhered to in establishing AIIMS at Madurai "We are ensuring that the construction activities for AIIMS (at Madurai) take place as per the stipulated timeframe.

Right now, the construction of compound wall for the facility is almost complete," she told reporters Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2019 had laid the foundation stone for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Thoppur near Madurai to be built at an outlay of Rs 1,264 crore.

The proposed 750-bed modern All India Institute of Medical Sciences would offer 100 MBBS seats When the Centre had announced in its 2014-15 budget that new AIIMS would be set up in various parts of the country, the late Chief Minister and AIADMK Supremo J Jayalalithaa had requested one such facility in Tamil Nadu.

Following her plea, the Centre in 2015-16 budget said that an AIIMS would be set up in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Free voice calls no excuse for poor service quality, says Trai chief

Telcos are citing free voice calls to duck action on poor quality of service, but that will not pass regulatory muster, Trai Chairman R S Sharma said on Sunday, assuring users that the issue of call drops remains on its agenda The Telecom R...

Migrants head to Greece as Turkey opens floodgates

Greece placed its borders on maximum security footing on Sunday after hundreds of migrants used porous crossing points to enter the country from Turkey, with thousands behind them seeking entry after Ankara relaxed curbs on their movement. ...

AFI condoles death of former chief coach Joginder Singh Saini

Athletics Federation of India has condoled the death of its Advisor, former National coach Joginder Singh Saini today. Saini Saab, as he was known by everyone whose life he touched, was among the countrys foremost teachers and decorated wit...

Kerala govt will take steps to bring back state''s fishermen

The Kerala government will take all necessary steps to bring fishermen from the state stranded in Iran following the coronavirus scare, Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma said on Sunday She said the government will collect details of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020