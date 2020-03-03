National Science Day Celebrations at Alliance University

Alliance University welcomed into its fold 1,000+ students from various schools in Bangalore and Hosur as part of the National Science Day Celebrations held on February 28, 2020 at the University's Central Campus. Students of Alliance College of Engineering and Design had put on display some of the best science-based experiments. These experiments were explained to the visiting school students to accentuate their interest in science and technology. With over 25 experiments on display, the youngsters had a wonderful platform to observe and learn several aspects including wireless energy transfer, smoke absorption, DNA separation and invisible ink density to name a few. In addition to this, the University had also organized laboratory tours, drone airshow and a science quiz to propagate the importance of science and its application to students who aspire to be next generation engineers, scientists and researchers.

The school students displayed a great sense of enthusiasm and a keen sense of interest in imbibing the spirit of the event. They interacted with faculty members at the University and dispelled some of their doubts with respect to science and also amazed the University members with their intriguing questions around science and its evolution. The event was very well received by all the participating schools and the children from all the schools went back to their routine with a greater conviction in science and furthering choices in the field.

Alliance University as part of community development, aspires to enhance awareness about contemporary areas in various domains through hands-on learning opportunities. As part of this endeavor, the University stands committed to organize several such events in the future and engage with the local community, members from the adopted villages and several private and government schools. The University is poised to host the annual techno-fest, 'Tantragyaan 2020' shortly. In addition to this, Alliance University would also add to the intellectual think tank through conferences on Pure and Applied Sciences and Law & Social Transformation scheduled in March 2020.

For photos related to the event, please click: https://rb.gy/gieigm.

About Alliance:

