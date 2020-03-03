Left Menu
Delhi's education department reassures riot-affected students missing board exams

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 22:16 IST
The Delhi government's education department on Tuesday issued guidelines for heads of schools and superintendents of exam centres to ensure that the records of students from the city's violence-hit areas who are not appearing for exams are maintained meticulously and shared with the CBSE. The Directorate of Education also assured the students that they need not worry in case they miss their ongoing exams until March 7

"Schools of such students will directly enrol them for repeat exam which the CBSE will conduct at a later date," said a government statement. Students have also been advised to check with their schools after March 7 for details about the exams to be held again. They can contact the heads of their schools for books, stationeries and other material, if required, it said

Further, a special parent-teacher meeting (PTM) will be organized in all schools of the northeast district and adjoining areas of Delhi on March 4-5 to assure parents about the well being of their children, it added. Students in the national capital's areas affected by communal riots last week had a hard time preparing for the board exams. However, over 98 per cent class 12 students appeared for both the physics and history exams in the riot-torn areas on Monday and Tuesday respectively. PTI VIT VIT RDMRDM

